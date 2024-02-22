Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRC. StockNews.com raised Brady from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Brady alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Brady Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Shares of BRC opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brady by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Brady by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.