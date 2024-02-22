BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

BOX Stock Down 2.6 %

BOX stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BOX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

