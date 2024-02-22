Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down to $36.19

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $34.92. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 37,251 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $503.96 million, a P/E ratio of 344.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 930,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

