BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.94

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.77, with a volume of 4472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

