B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 546.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 546.86 ($6.89).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.46) to GBX 550 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 640 ($8.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 448.90 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,674.39). In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,465.19). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,674.39). 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

