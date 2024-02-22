Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $94.47.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.