BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,041. BlueLinx has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

