Bison Wealth LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

