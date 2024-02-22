Bison Wealth LLC Sells 749 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFP. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 415.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.