Bison Wealth LLC Sells 749 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFP. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 415.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DFP stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
