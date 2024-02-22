Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

