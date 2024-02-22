Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,536 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.