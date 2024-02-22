Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth $14,535,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth $377,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $20,660,000. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 127,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.