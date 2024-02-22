Bison Wealth LLC Invests $147,000 in Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tingo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Tingo Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Tingo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

