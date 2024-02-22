Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

