Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.68

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 167311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Biohaven Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

