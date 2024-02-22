BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.86. BigCommerce shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 166,093 shares trading hands.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

