BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
