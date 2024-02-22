Belrium Price Hits $2.51 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001115 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Buying and Selling Belrium

