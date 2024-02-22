Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

