Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653,853.85, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

