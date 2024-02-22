Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $261.32 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.48 or 0.05777215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,408,360 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,348,360 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

