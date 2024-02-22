Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Gap Down to $70.11

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.11, but opened at $52.67. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 199,288 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $659.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 143,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

