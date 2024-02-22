Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $251.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

