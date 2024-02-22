Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

