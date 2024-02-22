Baupost Group LLC MA Trims Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,077,843 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.49% of Trilogy Metals worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 42,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,097. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.30. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $32,382.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 169,457 shares of company stock worth $74,639 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

