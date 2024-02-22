Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,979,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,175,000. Liberty Live Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 7.73% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of LLYVA stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 73,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,927. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

