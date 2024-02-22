Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,979,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,175,000. Liberty Live Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 7.73% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.