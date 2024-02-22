Baupost Group LLC MA Increases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5,816.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289,000 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 3.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in CRH were worth $183,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
CRH Price Performance
CRH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.92. 1,726,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
