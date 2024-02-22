Baupost Group LLC MA Has $98.08 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 1.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.42% of Dollar General worth $98,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $140.37. 511,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,281. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.