Baupost Group LLC MA Has $384.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,219 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 7.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $384,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

FIS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 822,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,509. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

