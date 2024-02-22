Baupost Group LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,987,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,083,300 shares during the period. Garrett Motion makes up 0.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $47,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 294,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,744,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,169. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

