Barclays Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $95.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 2,761,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,581. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 703,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,362,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,312,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 298,939 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

