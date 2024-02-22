Barclays Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $30.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

BROS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 698.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 187,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,918 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

