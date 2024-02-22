B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,940. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,622,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,068,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 312,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after buying an additional 856,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 727,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.