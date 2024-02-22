Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $69.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00015102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,481.19 or 1.00082264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009129 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00167725 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,483,570 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,471,182.73941135 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.68962229 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $81,024,520.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.