Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.360-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 175,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,928. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

