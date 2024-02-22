Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.31

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 6902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLV. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

