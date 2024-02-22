Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $905.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

