Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 388,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,412. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

