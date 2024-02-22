AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $191.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AVB opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

