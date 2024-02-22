Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Articles

