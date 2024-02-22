Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) CFO Sells $144,887.74 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $113.18.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALV

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.