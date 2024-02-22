Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.97. 319,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,327. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,008.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

