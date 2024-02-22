Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,333,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,784,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

