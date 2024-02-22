Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,939 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $600,731.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,922 shares in the company, valued at $28,191,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $263,713.86.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $496,283.98.

On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

