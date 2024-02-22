Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Sells $58,659.93 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $58,659.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,159.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

