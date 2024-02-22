Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Asana by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Asana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Asana by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 91,427 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 33,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

