ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ArriVent BioPharma

AVBP opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.