Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $201,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.