Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $19,066.32 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total transaction of $19,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $254.64 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,493,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,098,000 after buying an additional 1,595,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

