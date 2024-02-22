Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,615. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

